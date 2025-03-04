SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth $67,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 405.0% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $119.55 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $124.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

