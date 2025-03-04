SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Takes $703,000 Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,755.45 and a beta of 0.03. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.91 and a one year high of $83.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.34.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.2531 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

