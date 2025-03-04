Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Holdings Increased by Dravo Bay LLC

Dravo Bay LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 309.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,194,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 902,325 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 16.1% of Dravo Bay LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $33,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 93,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,751,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39.9% in the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 335,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,973,000 after purchasing an additional 95,829 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.5 %
NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $26.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.19. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $29.14. The company has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.11.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
