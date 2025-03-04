Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 192.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,534 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 144.8% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD stock opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average of $28.12. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.