Scott & Selber Inc. Has $3.83 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Scott & Selber Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 1.2% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 339,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,866,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 119,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,037,000 after acquiring an additional 18,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $569.00 to $608.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Hsbc Global Res lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.69.

In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.01, for a total transaction of $1,275,338.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,349.55. This represents a 23.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total value of $965,115.15. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 8,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,296.64. This trade represents a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,925 shares of company stock worth $12,630,683 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS opened at $604.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $617.42 and its 200-day moving average is $564.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $381.42 and a fifty-two week high of $672.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.59%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

