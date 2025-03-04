SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF) Short Interest Update

SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,200 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the January 31st total of 224,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
SHIMAMURA Price Performance
Shares of SHIMAMURA stock remained flat at C$51.86 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$51.93. SHIMAMURA has a 1 year low of C$48.26 and a 1 year high of C$52.29.
SHIMAMURA Company Profile
