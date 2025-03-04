SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF) Short Interest Update

SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,200 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the January 31st total of 224,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

SHIMAMURA Price Performance

Shares of SHIMAMURA stock remained flat at C$51.86 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$51.93. SHIMAMURA has a 1 year low of C$48.26 and a 1 year high of C$52.29.

Get SHIMAMURA alerts:

SHIMAMURA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

SHIMAMURA Co, Ltd. engages in the sale of clothing and fashion related products in Japan and Taiwan. It offers fashion to practical clothing, bedding, and interior goods; head-to-toe fashion for ladies and men including shoes and fashion accessories; baby and children’s products; and knickknacks and fashion accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for SHIMAMURA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHIMAMURA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.