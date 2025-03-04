Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO) Drops By 22.2%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the January 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNCO stock opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.30. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $25.70.

AGNC Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st were given a $0.6326 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from AGNC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

