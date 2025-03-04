Short Interest in Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Decreases By 33.0%

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the January 31st total of 78,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 355,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alzamend Neuro

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alzamend Neuro stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.56% of Alzamend Neuro at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Alzamend Neuro from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Alzamend Neuro Price Performance

NASDAQ ALZN opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53. Alzamend Neuro has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06.

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.38) by $1.98. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alzamend Neuro will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

