Short Interest in ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Expands By 60.6%

ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 60.6% from the January 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

ConvaTec Group Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of ConvaTec Group stock traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $13.71. 5,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,338. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average of $11.94. ConvaTec Group has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $15.40.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

