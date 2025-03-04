Short Interest in DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Increases By 50.0%

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

DFI Retail Group Stock Performance

Shares of DFIHY stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $10.91. The company had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 135. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average is $10.98. DFI Retail Group has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $12.55.

DFI Retail Group Company Profile

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Convenience, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

