Short Interest in DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Increases By 50.0%

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
DFI Retail Group Stock Performance
Shares of DFIHY stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $10.91. The company had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 135. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average is $10.98. DFI Retail Group has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $12.55.
DFI Retail Group Company Profile
