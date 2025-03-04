Short Interest in Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Rises By 33.4%

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,954,200 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the January 31st total of 1,464,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 144.8 days.

Diageo Stock Down 0.3 %

DGEAF traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $27.06. 1,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,189. Diageo has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $37.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.27 and a 200-day moving average of $30.94.

Get Diageo alerts:

About Diageo

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.