Short Interest in Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLAC) Declines By 22.5%

Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLAC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the January 31st total of 27,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Lights Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Global Lights Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Lights Acquisition by 6.2% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 217,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Lights Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Global Lights Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GLAC opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. Global Lights Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $10.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60.

Global Lights Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

