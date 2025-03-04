Short Interest in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Drops By 21.9%

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,400 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the January 31st total of 128,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $17.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 79.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. 45.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

Featured Stories

