Short Interest in Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Drops By 34.0%

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 535,200 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the January 31st total of 810,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.6 days.

Siemens Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of SMEGF traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,037. Siemens Energy has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $68.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.40.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

Siemens Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.