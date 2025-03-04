Short Interest in Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Drops By 34.0%

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 535,200 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the January 31st total of 810,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.6 days.
Siemens Energy Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of SMEGF traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,037. Siemens Energy has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $68.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.40.
Siemens Energy Company Profile
