Short Interest in STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Rises By 28.7%

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,300 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the January 31st total of 172,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 55.6 days.

STEP Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of STEP Energy Services stock remained flat at $3.16 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.10. STEP Energy Services has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $3.66.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

About STEP Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.