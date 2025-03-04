Short Interest in STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Rises By 28.7%

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,300 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the January 31st total of 172,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 55.6 days.
STEP Energy Services Price Performance
Shares of STEP Energy Services stock remained flat at $3.16 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.10. STEP Energy Services has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $3.66.
About STEP Energy Services
