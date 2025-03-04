Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Trading Down 20% – Here’s Why

Shares of Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report) dropped 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 1,307,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 601,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Sienna Resources Stock Down 20.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03.

Sienna Resources Company Profile

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.

