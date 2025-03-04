Signify Wealth Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Signify Wealth grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 4.7% of Signify Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Signify Wealth’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21,084.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,491,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,521 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,090,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,879,000 after acquiring an additional 354,184 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,438,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,792,000 after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,082,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,069,000 after acquiring an additional 198,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,560,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $178.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $158.83 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.