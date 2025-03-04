Silynxcom (NYSE:SYNX) versus Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Critical Survey

Profitability

This table compares Koss and Silynxcom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koss -6.10% -2.42% -2.00% Silynxcom N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Koss and Silynxcom”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koss $12.29 million 3.91 -$950,000.00 ($0.08) -64.25 Silynxcom $9.89 million 1.20 -$2.82 million N/A N/A

Koss has higher revenue and earnings than Silynxcom.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Summary

6.2% of Koss shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.7% of Koss shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Koss beats Silynxcom on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Koss

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones. The company sells its products through distributors, international distributors, audio specialty stores, the internet, national retailers, grocery stores, electronics retailers, and prisons under the Koss name, as well as private label. It sells its products to distributors for resale to school systems, as well as directly to other manufacturers. The company markets through domestic retail outlets and numerous retailers. It exports its products. Koss Corporation was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Silynxcom

Silynxcom Ltd. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling ruggedized tactical communication headset devices as well as other communication accessories. Silynxcom Ltd. is based in Netanya, Israel.

