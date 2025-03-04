Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,346,800 shares, an increase of 58.1% from the January 31st total of 2,749,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,498.9 days.

Sinch AB (publ) Price Performance

CLCMF remained flat at C$1.90 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.54. Sinch AB has a 1-year low of C$1.90 and a 1-year high of C$3.02.

Get Sinch AB (publ) alerts:

Sinch AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Sinch AB (publ) provides cloud communications services and solutions for enterprises and mobile operators in Sweden, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, India, Singapore, other European countries, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Messaging, Voice and Video, Email, and Operators.

Receive News & Ratings for Sinch AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinch AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.