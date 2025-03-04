Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,346,800 shares, an increase of 58.1% from the January 31st total of 2,749,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,498.9 days.
CLCMF remained flat at C$1.90 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.54. Sinch AB has a 1-year low of C$1.90 and a 1-year high of C$3.02.
