SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Bard Associates Inc.

Bard Associates Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $266.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.18 billion, a PE ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $193.88 and a one year high of $272.32.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.