Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.54), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $28.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.17 million.

Spire Global Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE SPIR opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.27. Spire Global has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $21.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Theresa Condor sold 17,979 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $202,623.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,879.71. The trade was a 4.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Boyd C. Johnson sold 11,304 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $127,396.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 300,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,384,426.08. This trade represents a 3.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,038 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPIR. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Spire Global from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Spire Global from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Spire Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Spire Global from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Spire Global Company Profile

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

