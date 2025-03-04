SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $452,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 166.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,920.2% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 8,435,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315,752 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,101,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,515,000 after buying an additional 2,608,901 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 3,546,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,272,000 after buying an additional 2,313,901 shares during the last quarter. Constellation Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,702,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 670.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,921,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,024,000 after buying an additional 1,671,978 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $76.32 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $128.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.21.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

