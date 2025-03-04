SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 6,913.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:MMC opened at $239.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $196.17 and a one year high of $239.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 32.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.44.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

