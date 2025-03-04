SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 41 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 1.6% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in McKesson by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in McKesson by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.3% in the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $645.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $595.50 and its 200 day moving average is $564.96. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $464.42 and a fifty-two week high of $648.47.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 13.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $612.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $630.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on McKesson from $535.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.79.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.79, for a total value of $331,645.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 864 shares in the company, valued at $494,890.56. This trade represents a 40.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total transaction of $5,358,588.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,664 shares in the company, valued at $36,276,465.36. This trade represents a 12.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,268 shares of company stock worth $11,536,378. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

