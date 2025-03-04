Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 55,843 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 499,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,843 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $50,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35,928.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 25,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW opened at $98.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $107.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

