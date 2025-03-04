SWS Partners Has $2.66 Million Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

SWS Partners decreased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,412,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,300,000 after acquiring an additional 387,729 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of FNF stock opened at $64.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $65.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.92 and a 200-day moving average of $59.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.39.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $153,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,872.60. This trade represents a 14.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $117,842.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,303.38. The trade was a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stephens raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

