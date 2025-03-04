SWS Partners Purchases 165,264 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

SWS Partners lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 113.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,264 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.17.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.