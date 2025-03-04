Synergy Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,928 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,182,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,839,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $109.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.39. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The firm has a market cap of $82.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

