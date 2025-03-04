Tacita Capital Inc Has $196,000 Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Tacita Capital Inc cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,175 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Oracle to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.73.

Oracle stock opened at $161.91 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $110.36 and a 1-year high of $198.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 39.12%.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 345,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total transaction of $64,050,487.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $207,565,931.52. The trade was a 23.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

