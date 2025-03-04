Tacita Capital Inc Has $58,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Tacita Capital Inc reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.09, for a total value of $3,800,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,173,226.38. The trade was a 18.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $365.57 per share, with a total value of $36,557.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,085.21. This trade represents a 3.39 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $331.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $307.05 and a 1 year high of $418.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $365.31 and a 200-day moving average of $373.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Bank of America lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $452.00 to $414.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $515.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $350.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Caterpillar to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.80.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

