The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the January 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Caldwell Partners International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CWLPF opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. Caldwell Partners International has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.79.

About Caldwell Partners International

The Caldwell Partners International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides candidate research and sourcing services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and other European countries. The company offers retained executive and board search solutions; professional search; on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions; and talent strategy and assessment tools.

