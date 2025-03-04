Thunder Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIEV) Short Interest Down 36.8% in February

Thunder Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIEV – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,200 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the January 31st total of 271,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thunder Power

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Thunder Power stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIEV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 83,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Thunder Power at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Power Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AIEV opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. Thunder Power has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $3.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38.

About Thunder Power

Thunder Power Holdings Limited manufactures passenger electric vehicles. Thunder Power Holdings Limited was founded in 2013 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Thunder Power Hong Kong Limited operates as a subsidiary of Electric Power Technology Limited.

