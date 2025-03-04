Top Agriculture Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 3rd

Deere & Company, Chubb, and Apollo Global Management are the three Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks represent shares in companies involved in the production, processing, equipment manufacturing, or distribution of agricultural goods. These stocks typically include firms engaged in activities such as crop and livestock production, fertilizer and seed supply, and technology solutions for farming, and their performance is often influenced by commodity prices and weather conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Shares of DE stock traded down $7.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $473.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,167. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $456.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $426.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $128.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $515.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DE

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

NYSE CB traded up $4.81 on Monday, hitting $290.29. 712,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,317. Chubb has a 52 week low of $238.85 and a 52 week high of $302.05. The company has a market capitalization of $117.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $271.02 and its 200 day moving average is $279.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CB

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded down $1.87 on Monday, hitting $147.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,309,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,442. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.67. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $189.49. The stock has a market cap of $84.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

Featured Articles