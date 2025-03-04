Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane Sells 5,000 Shares

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$121.25, for a total transaction of C$606,250.00.
Toromont Industries Stock Down 3.0 %
TSE:TIH traded down C$3.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$116.84. 48,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,815. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$109.83 and a twelve month high of C$135.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$117.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$120.71.
Toromont Industries Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.18%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Toromont Industries
About Toromont Industries
Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Toromont Industries
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Zoom Stock: Leading the Video Market After Skype’s Exit
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Intuitive Machines: March 6 Is a Pivotal Day for Lunar Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.