Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Stock Price Expected to Rise, The Goldman Sachs Group Analyst Says

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 24.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CURV. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Torrid from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Torrid from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

Shares of CURV stock opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04. Torrid has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $9.14.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Torrid had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 1.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Torrid will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Torrid by 87.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 108,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 50,439 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Torrid by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Torrid during the third quarter worth approximately $3,930,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Torrid in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women’s plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

