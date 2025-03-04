(TRC.L) (LON:TRC) Posts Earnings Results

(TRC.L) (LON:TRC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.80) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of TRC opened at GBX 0.15 ($0.00) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.29. (TRC.L) (LON:TRC – Get Free Report) has a 52-week low of GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 0.90 ($0.01). The company has a market capitalization of £2.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.66.

In other (TRC.L) news, insider Danielle Davies sold 665,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total value of £6,652.24 ($8,453.73). Corporate insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital PLC is a closed-end investment company. The Company is engaged in property investment business. It invests in real estate and real estate related entities in India, primarily in commercial development in the office and business space, residential, retail, hospitality, and infrastructure sectors deriving returns from development, long-term capital appreciation and income.

