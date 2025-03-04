U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,322 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 222.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on USB. Raymond James upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Compass Point lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.21.

NYSE USB opened at $46.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $37.81 and a 12-month high of $53.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.77%.

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $1,022,140.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,751.55. This trade represents a 9.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $4,821,579.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,230,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,132,431. The trade was a 7.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

