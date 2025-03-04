Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Holdings Trimmed by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,930 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 5,379 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,955 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 499.2% during the 4th quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 48,879 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 40,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of UBER opened at $74.37 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.94.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

