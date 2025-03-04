Unified Investment Management Makes New $227,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Unified Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $208.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $191.34 and a 1-year high of $244.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.04.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

