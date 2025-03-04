United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,463 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 720.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.9% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 62,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,583,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on UPS. Citigroup lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $166.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.73.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $119.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $101.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $158.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.03.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 97.04%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

