Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 7.7% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $49,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 30,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 127,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,217,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $201.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.85. The company has a market cap of $89.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $173.17 and a 12-month high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.