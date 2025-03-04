Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Mayport LLC

Mayport LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 469,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,925 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 6.6% of Mayport LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $22,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,780.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,808,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,883,000 after buying an additional 10,625,142 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,812,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608,172 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4,722.9% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 4,370,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280,041 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,432,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 213.4% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,816,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,636 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock opened at $51.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

