Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Increased by DDFG Inc

DDFG Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.7% of DDFG Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. DDFG Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 445.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 113,699 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 17,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $44.30 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The company has a market cap of $114.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.55.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

