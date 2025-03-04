Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Position Lifted by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 288,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,676,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,602 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 172,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 25,531 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 639,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,208,000 after purchasing an additional 17,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 74,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 32,394 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.50. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1317 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

