Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Signify Wealth

Signify Wealth lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.5% of Signify Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Signify Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ring Mountain Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,502,000. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $287.71 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $244.57 and a one year high of $303.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $295.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

