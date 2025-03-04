Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by Torray Investment Partners LLC

Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $6,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Veeva Systems stock opened at $219.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.35. The company has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.25 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.30, for a total transaction of $390,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,448.30. This trade represents a 17.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

