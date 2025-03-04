Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Down 5.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $131.00 to $111.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Vertiv traded as low as $79.00 and last traded at $80.66. 7,125,383 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 10,844,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.41.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

Vertiv Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 200.0% during the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.70 and a 200-day moving average of $110.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

About Vertiv

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

