Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Issues Earnings Results

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 2.29%.

Village Super Market Stock Down 1.9 %

Village Super Market stock opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.84. Village Super Market has a 1-year low of $24.57 and a 1-year high of $35.34.

Get Village Super Market alerts:

Village Super Market Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Village Super Market’s payout ratio is 28.82%.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.