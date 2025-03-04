Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Position Lessened by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,604 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $239.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $225.36 and a 1-year high of $298.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $263.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.78.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 12.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $301.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.