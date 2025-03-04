Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for 4D Molecular Therapeutics (FDMT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FDMT) recently:

3/4/2025 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $30.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2025 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2025 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2025 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

2/11/2025 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $39.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2025 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2025 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/18/2025 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/13/2025 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $6.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2025 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Leerink Partners from $31.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2025 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.

1/13/2025 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of FDMT stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.99. 165,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,763. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $36.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.48.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.10). Analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1,607.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,420,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after buying an additional 1,337,497 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 231.7% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,225,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,247,000 after acquiring an additional 855,990 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 820,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 504,086 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,790,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 2,084.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 448,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 428,285 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

