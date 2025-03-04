Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for 4D Molecular Therapeutics (FDMT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FDMT) recently:
- 3/4/2025 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $30.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2025 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2025 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/19/2025 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 2/11/2025 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $39.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/10/2025 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/1/2025 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 1/18/2025 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 1/13/2025 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $6.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2025 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Leerink Partners from $31.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2025 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.
- 1/13/2025 – 4D Molecular Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.
4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of FDMT stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.99. 165,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,763. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $36.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.48.
4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.10). Analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.
